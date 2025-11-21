Toronto officer charged with sexual assault, threats after alleged decade-long misconduct

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto police officer has been arrested and charged following an investigation by the service’s Professional Standards Unit.

Police allege that between May 2014 and November 2025, the officer assaulted, harassed, intimidated and threatened a victim.

Const. Bojan Antal has been charged with sexual assault, two counts of assault, breach of trust by a public officer, criminal harassment, intimidation, two counts of mischief and three counts of uttering threats.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at 10 Armoury St. on Jan. 6, 2026, at 9 a.m. in courtroom 204.

Police say Antal, who has 12 years of service and was assigned to Traffic Services, has been suspended with pay as required under Ontario’s Community Safety and Policing Act.

The charges were announced Friday by Toronto Police Corporate Communications on behalf of Professional Standards.