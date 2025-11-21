Menu

Sports

OHL suspends Brampton’s Luke Dragusica for rest of season over slash to head

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2025 2:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'OHL suspends Brampton’s Luke Dragusica for rest of season over slash to head'
OHL suspends Brampton’s Luke Dragusica for rest of season over slash to head
WATCH: Brampton Steelheads defenceman Luke Dragusica delivers a slash to an Oshawa Generals player during a Nov. 14 game, leading to a season-long OHL suspension.
The Ontario Hockey League has suspended Brampton Steelheads defenceman Luke Dragusica for the rest of the regular season and playoffs for delivering a slash to an opponent’s head.

The incident occurred late in a Nov. 14 game against Oshawa, where Dragusica was assessed a match penalty for his slash on Generals defenceman Brady Blaseg.

The league says video review showed he also made contact with another player.

“The deliberate use of a stick as a weapon to an opponent’s head, followed by further contact on a defenceless player, is a dangerous and unacceptable act that has no place in the OHL,” the league said in a statement.

Dragusica must complete education, counselling and community service requirements as part of the sanction. He will also have to appear before a reinstatement panel before being eligible to return next season.

Story continues below advertisement

The 18-year-old had two assists and 37 penalty minutes in 15 games this season.

The OHL says the case will be used in future player-safety education.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

