OHL suspends Brampton’s Luke Dragusica for rest of season over slash to head

The Ontario Hockey League has suspended Brampton Steelheads defenceman Luke Dragusica for the rest of the regular season and playoffs for delivering a slash to an opponent’s head.

The incident occurred late in a Nov. 14 game against Oshawa, where Dragusica was assessed a match penalty for his slash on Generals defenceman Brady Blaseg.

The league says video review showed he also made contact with another player.

“The deliberate use of a stick as a weapon to an opponent’s head, followed by further contact on a defenceless player, is a dangerous and unacceptable act that has no place in the OHL,” the league said in a statement.

Dragusica must complete education, counselling and community service requirements as part of the sanction. He will also have to appear before a reinstatement panel before being eligible to return next season.

The 18-year-old had two assists and 37 penalty minutes in 15 games this season.

The OHL says the case will be used in future player-safety education.