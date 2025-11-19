Menu

Crime

Seven Canadians charged in U.S. drug probe linked to former B.C. Olympian

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2025 12:54 pm
Former B.C. Olympian tied to international drug ring and Ontario homicides
FILE: Prosecutors have tied Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding, who once called Coquitlam home, to an international drug trafficking operation they call "ruthless and deadly." Wedding faces eight charges in the United States, including murder. U.S. authorities say he is on the lam, and are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Catherine Urquhart reports. – Oct 17, 2024
Seven Canadians have been arrested for extradition to the United States in relation to a drug trafficking probe involving Ryan Wedding, a former Team Canada Olympian-turned-fugitive.

“Our work is not done. Fugitive Ryan Wedding remains one of the top threats to Canadian public safety,” said RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington Wednesday.

Duheme joined U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and other American officials to announce the charges and the ongoing efforts to take Wedding into custody.

Duheme said Canadians in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta were taken into custody this week. One of the Canadians arrested was a lawyer, who U.S officials alleged provided illicit advice to Wedding.

Ontario man with alleged ties to Ryan Wedding set for U.S. extradition
U.S. indictments for Wedding’s arrest allege he conspired to bring bulk amounts of cocaine into the United States and Canada. It alleges Wedding was also involved in violence and murder to maintain his drug ring.

The indictments allege he was involved in the January 2025 murder of a U.S. federal witness in Colombia.

“This guy is responsible for a tremendous amount of that horror,” Bondi said.

Wedding is believed to be hiding in Mexico and the U.S. State Department has increased the reward for information leading to the his arrest to USD $15 million.

U.S. officials allege that Wedding is working with Mexican cartels.

While Wedding was born in Thunder Bay, Ont., he was a resident of  Coquitlam, B.C., when he suited up for his country at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002.

He competed in the Parallel Giant Slalom, finishing in 24th place, well behind the leaders.

His family still lives in B.C.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

