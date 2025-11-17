Barnes eager to learn from Raptors’ close win

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Scottie Barnes was eager to get to the film session after the closest Toronto Raptors’ win of the season.

Barnes had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists in Toronto’s 110-108 win over the lowly Charlotte Hornets on Monday. He also had a key block with 0.2 seconds left to play, just 18.2 seconds after RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., scored the game-winning layup.

“We need to know how we can get better from this and keep growing,” said Barnes at his post-game conference. “Every game is a lesson where we can grow, fix some things.

“We’ve got to hold each other accountable. Those are the times when we’re gonna hold each other accountable.”

The Raptors (9-5) fourth win in a row moved them a half-game ahead of the New York Knicks for first in the Atlantic Division. Toronto also took over third place in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s great that we’re winning games, but keep staying humble, keep staying hungry, it’s only the beginning of the season,” said Barnes. “But you know, we’re really good, we’re really talented.”

Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 27 points for the Raptors, along with six rebounds and a crucial block on Charlotte rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner’s dunk attempt with nine seconds to go.

“It’s practice for our goal in the long run, executing in tight situations, trying to figure out what’s the best shot on the floor, but also on the defensive end, having each other’s back,” said Ingram. “We know that’s going to help us when we get to the playoffs.”

Ingram also had a highlight-reel dunk with 6:43 left in the game, posterizing Kalkbrenner. It was an impressive display from Ingram, who only played 18 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season after a left ankle sprain.

“I haven’t been able to jump that high in a while, you know, being out since December, just trying to figure out how I can get my legs under me,” said Ingram. “That definitely was a confidence builder, just getting to the rim and being able to finish over the top.”

Immanuel Quickley had his first double-double of the season with 16 points and a season-high 10 rebounds.

Kon Knueppel scored 24 points as Charlotte (4-10) dropped its third straight. LaMelo Ball added 20 points with eight assists.

Miles Bridges drained a 26-foot three-pointer for a 108-106 Hornets lead with 1:41 left to play. Barnes answered back for the Raptors with a thunderous two-handed dunk to tie it 108-108.

After Quickley blocked Ball’s floater, he and Ingram worked a give-and-go, opening a lane for Barrett, who made the game-winning layup with 18.4 seconds to go after a smart pass from Ingram.

Barnes said that Ingram is so dangerous on offence that other teams are forced to double team him.

“He’s been killing them all game on the post ups, ISOs, so you’ve got to send help,” said Barnes. “It was a great cut by RJ at the end of the game, so him making that extra play right there put us in the lead.

“(Ingram) draws so much attention. He’s so talented. Once he gets to the spots, it’s unstoppable.”

At times Toronto looked very disorganized, but six players still managed to reach double digits in scoring, with Barrett (16), Jakob Poeltl (13) and reserve forward Gradey Dick (10) all joining Ingram, Barnes and Quickley with 10 or more points.

“This is good for us. This is going to be a very good film for us to watch,” said head coach Darko Rajakovic. “I thought that we did some extraordinary things there down the stretch — rim protection, blocking shots, coming up with some important rebounds.

“It’s going to be good film for us to learn how we can close the game and better execute there.”

DON’T ASK ME THAT — Charlotte was awarded 30 free throws, making 24 of them. The Raptors were only sent to the charity stripe 16 times, sinking 12.

Rajakovic was asked about the lopsided whistles after Toronto’s win.

“Talking about the game tonight? You want me to get fined?” laughed Rajakovic. “No comment on the free-throw disparity.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2025.