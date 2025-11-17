Canadian Food Inspection Agency announces recall of mushrooms in B.C., Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for a brand of enoki mushrooms due to possible listeria contamination.

The agency says the Baekdu Peak branded enoki mushrooms were distributed in Alberta and British Columbia.

The warning advises residents of the two provinces not to consume, use, sell, serve or distribute the products.

Consumers with the recalled products are asked to return them to the location of purchase or to throw them away.

Listeria can contaminate a food product without making it appear spoiled, and those who consume those foods may develop symptoms including vomiting, nausea and persistent fever.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

The CFIA is advising anyone who thinks they have become sick from eating a recalled product to contact their health care provider.

More details on the recall is available on the CFIA website.

–with files from Global News