Health Canada recalls ‘laughing gas’ sold without authorization

Health Canada is recalling nearly a dozen “laughing gas” products it says are being sold recreationally without authorization, which poses a serious safety risk.

Nitrous oxide is approved for use when administered by an authorized health-care professional, including in medical and dental procedures for sedation and pain relief, according to Health Canada.

Some of the recalled items were sold as “cream chargers” with brand names like “Bamboozle” and “Gold Whip,” and candy-like and fruit flavours including “Lemon Mint Ice,” “Strawberry” and “Passion Fruit.”

Others included in the recall are unflavoured.

For a full list of the recalled products, read the Health Canada advisory.

The government says not to inhale nitrous oxide products recreationally, and that users should seek immediate medical attention from a health-care professional if they have used such products recreationally or for medical purposes and have experienced any side effects.

According to the government’s previous statement warning of the risks of using nitrous oxide recreationally, adverse side effects may include birth defects, impaired bowel and bladder function, heart attack and stroke, nerve damage, loss of consciousness and in some cases, death.

Nitrous oxide can also be found in cream dispensers and other food tools where it is not meant to be inhaled, and has common recreational street names including “laughing gas,” “whippets,” “NOS,” “hippy crack” and “nang.”