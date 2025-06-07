Health Canada warns consumers not to inhale ‘laughing gas’ recreationally

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has issued a statement urging consumers not to inhale nitrous oxide products for recreational purposes, and warning about the serious health risks of doing so as reports of instances are on the rise, and as authorities are cracking down on the production, distribution, and sale of these products to the public.

Commonly known by various street names, including “laughing gas,” or “whippets,” nitrous oxide can be found in some food products and tools including various “cream dispensers,” which Health Canada says is not meant to be inhaled.

Legitimate and safe usage of nitrous oxide in certain medical and dental procedures by an authorized health care professional can have positive associated effects including sedation and pain relief, the agency says.

Unsafe inhalation or “huffing” of the gas can have serious adverse effects, including loss of consciousness, birth defects, heart attack, stroke and in some cases, even death.

The warning also says that repeated use can result in lasting neurological damage, even after stopping. In addition, there is a risk of addiction and withdrawal symptoms.

Health Canada notes it is strictly prohibited to advertise and sell nitrous oxide products for inhalation to the public, and highlights that they are still being sold online and in retail stores.

In some cases the products may feature what it calls “deceptive labelling,” which may include “whip cream chargers.” They may also be sold in stores one wouldn’t expect to find them, and in containers not commonly associated with dispensing whipped cream.

According to the Health Canada statement, these unauthorized products are being shipped illegally across the border, and several shipments have been seized by the Canada Border Services Agency. Health Canada adds that it is continuing to work with the CBSA to stop the shipment and sale of these products.

Some of the seized products were reportedly labeled under brand names including “Bamboozle,” “Primewhip,” and “Space Gas.”

In addition to warning consumers not to inhale such nitrous oxide products recreationally, Health Canada says to seek immediate medical attention from a health care professional if used recreationally, as well as if experiencing any side effects — even if used for medical purposes.

If consumers suspect such products are being sold, distributed or advertised, they are being asked to file a complaint with Health Canada.