Consumer

Infant formula recalled over potential botulism contamination, CFIA warns

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted November 15, 2025 11:15 am
1 min read
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning parents not to use certain ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula products because they may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a dangerous bacteria that can cause botulism.

The recall affects the 680-gram and 238-gram products sold online and includes all unexpired “Use By” codes.

The CFIA says the affected formula should not be consumed, served, used, sold or distributed under any circumstances.

Anyone who believes they, a child or an infant has became sick after consuming the product, should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious illness.

In adults, symptoms can include facial paralysis, fixed pupils, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty swallowing or speaking and changes in voice.

In children, symptoms may include slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, weakness and paralysis.

Botulism does not cause a fever and can be fatal in severe cases.
Consumers are urged to check their homes for the affected formula and dispose of it safely.

More information on the recall and food safety investigation can be found on the CFIA website.

