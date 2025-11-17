Blood Tribe police investigating crash in Alberta they say targeted pedestrians

Police from the Kainai Nation, in southern Alberta, are investigating after the driver of an SUV is alleged to have intentionally struck multiple pedestrians with their vehicle, leaving some with serious injuries.
Blood Tribe police say it happened on Oct. 10 at approximately 11:20 p.m. near the Trading Post, located in the community of Standoff, on the Kainai Nation, about 50 km south of Lethbridge, Alta.
“There was a 15-year-old female that was airlifted to Foothills Hospital by STARS Ambulance, and a 19-year old female that in serious but non-life-threatening condition,” said Insp. Rayan Najjar.
“Right now, the victims are currently stable. Obviously, there’s a long recovery ahead of them for the injuries that they sustained, but we’re hopeful that they will recover.”
Get breaking National news
Police describe the vehicle involved as a white 2015 Ford Explorer, but the driver fled the scene prior to their arrival.
A short time later, officers in Standoff located the vehicle suspected to have been involved and arrested the person who is alleged to have been driving it at the time of the crash.
Najjar says investigators are still interested in talking to any witnesses and asking anyone who has cellphone, dashcam or home security video of the crash to call Blood Tribe police at 403-737-3800.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Comments