Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Blood Tribe police investigating crash in Alberta they say targeted pedestrians

By Ken MacGillivray & Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted November 17, 2025 5:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Blood Tribe police seek witnesses to pedestrian hit and run'
Blood Tribe police seek witnesses to pedestrian hit and run
Blood Tribe police are searching for witnesses after two people were seriously hurt in what's believed to be a targeted hit and run. As Jordan Prentice reports, the driver has been arrested but investigators are gathering more evidence.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police from the Kainai Nation, in southern Alberta, are investigating after the driver of an SUV is alleged to have intentionally struck multiple pedestrians with their vehicle, leaving some with serious injuries.

Blood Tribe police say it happened on Oct. 10 at approximately 11:20 p.m. near the Trading Post, located in the community of Standoff, on the Kainai Nation, about 50 km south of Lethbridge, Alta.

Blood Tribe Police say the crash happened Saturday when the driver of an Ford SUV is alleged to have intentionally struck several pedestrians with their vehicle near the entrance to Red Crow Park in the community of Standoff, Alta. View image in full screen
Blood Tribe Police say the crash happened on Oct. 10, when the driver of an Ford SUV is alleged to have intentionally struck several pedestrians near the entrance to Red Crow Park in the community of Standoff, Alta. Global News

“There was a 15-year-old female that was airlifted to Foothills Hospital by STARS Ambulance, and a 19-year old female that in serious but non-life-threatening condition,” said Insp. Rayan Najjar.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now, the victims are currently stable. Obviously, there’s a long recovery ahead of them for the injuries that they sustained, but we’re hopeful that they will recover.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police describe the vehicle involved as a white 2015 Ford Explorer, but the driver fled the scene prior to their arrival.

A short time later, officers in Standoff located the vehicle suspected to have been involved and arrested the person who is alleged to have been driving it at the time of the crash.

Blood Tribe Police say the driver alleged to have been involved in the crash fled the scene, but was arrested a short time later in the community of Standoff. View image in full screen
Blood Tribe Police say the driver alleged to have been involved fled the scene following the crash, but was arrested a short time later in Standoff. Global News

Najjar says investigators are still interested in talking to any witnesses and asking anyone who has cellphone, dashcam or home security video of the crash to call Blood Tribe police at 403-737-3800.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Family vows to seek justice after fatal hit-and-run on the Siksika Nation'
Family vows to seek justice after fatal hit-and-run on the Siksika Nation
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices