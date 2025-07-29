1st-degree murder charges laid following fatal hit and run on Siksika Nation

See more sharing options

The RCMP have charged a 27-year-old man with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder following a hit and run on the Siksika Nation that killed two people.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said investigators have also recovered the vehicle suspected to have been involved.

The crash happened on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. on the Siksika Nation, about an hour east of Calgary.

The deceased have been identified as 27-year-old Trayton Runningbird and 45-year-old Clifton Saddleback.

A 45-year-old woman is still in hospital in critical condition.

The RCMP said a group of five people were walking when they were struck and the driver and vehicle fled the scene.

Two other people in the group were not hurt.

Adolphus Weaselchild, whom RCMP identified as a Siksika Nation resident, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

A justice of the peace has ordered Weaselchild to be kept in custody until his next court appearance.