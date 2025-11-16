Recipe: Home-style pot roast

Send this page to someone via email

Home-style pot roast from White Spot.

Ingredients:

· Chuck Roast or Outside Round Beef – 4 lb, tied

· Coarse Salt – 2 Teaspoons

· Ground Pepper – 1 Teaspoon

· Olive Oil – 2 Tablespoons

· Beef Broth – 3 Cups

· Red Wine – 1 Cup

· Carrots – 4 Large, chopped

· Onions – 2 Medium, chopped

· Celery – 2 Stalks, chopped

· Tomato Paste – 1 Tablespoon

· Garlic – 3 Cloves, finely chopped

· Rosemary – 2 sprigs

· Thyme – 2 sprigs

· Mushrooms – 1 lb, quartered

· Cherry Tomato – ½ lb, whole

· Butter, room temp – 1 Tablespoon

· Flour, all purpose – 1 Tablespoon

Procedure:

1. Pat roast dry and season with coarse salt and ground pepper.

2. Add Olive oil to the bottom of a Dutch oven, bring to temperature. Sear the beef on all sides until a hard sear is achieved.

3. Once beef is seared, remove from the pot and set it aside.

4. Add onion, carrots and celery to the pot on medium-high heat and sauté the vegetables until lightly seared.

5. Add garlic, herbs and tomato paste, sauté for 2 minutes.

6. Deglaze the pot with red wine, reduce by half.

7. Place seared beef into the pot, pour over beef broth. Place the lid on and move to the oven 325F for 3 ½ hours.

8. With one hour remaining in the cook time, add your mushrooms and cherry tomatoes.

9. Once finished, remove the beef and set it aside to rest.

10. In a small bowl, mix the room temperature butter and flour together. Add small pea-sized balls of the flour and butter mixture to the liquid over medium heat. The sauce will thicken to a gravy-like consistency.

11. Add the beef back to the sauce and serve.

12. The dish is best served over mashed potatoes with Yorkshire pudding.

Yorkshire Pudding

Ingredients:

· Eggs, large – 4 each

· All purpose flour – 1 cup

· Whole Milk – ¾ cup

· Coarse Salt – ½ teaspoon

· Shortening – ½ cup

1. Combine eggs, flour, milk, water, and salt in a medium bowl and whisk until a smooth batter is formed. Let batter rest at room temperature for at least 30 minutes.

2. Adjust oven rack to center position and preheat oven to 450°F. Divide shortening evenly between two 8-inch cast iron or oven-safe non-stick skillets, two 6-well popover tins, one 12-well standard muffin tin, or one 24-well mini muffin tin. Preheat in the oven until the fat is smoking hot, about 10 minutes.

3. Once shortening is heated remove pan from the oven and divide the batter evenly between every well.

4. The wells should be filled between 1/2 and 3/4 of the way. Immediately return to oven. Bake until the yorkshire puddings have just about quadrupled in volume, are deep brown all over, crisp to the touch, and sound hollow when tapped. Smaller ones will take about 15 minutes, popover- or skillet-sized ones will take around 25 minutes.