ER doctor facing additional sexual assault charges, more victims likely: police

An emergency room doctor who worked in hospitals in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick is facing five more sexual assault charges, and RCMP say they believe there may be other victims in those provinces and Quebec.

Sanjeev Sirpal was initially charged in August in relation to an alleged assault at Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., where he was working as an emergency room doctor.

“Investigators learned that the assault took place in January 2025 during an assessment at a hospital emergency room and believed there may be additional victims,” RCMP said in a Friday release.

Police say since then, more people have come forward with complaints.

Sirpal is now facing five additional charges of sexual assault. RCMP say these charges stem from his employment as a doctor in hospital emergency rooms.

The cases are being investigated by RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County and Sackville, N.B., as well as the Edmundston Police Force in New Brunswick.

According to RCMP, Sirpal was arrested at the Edmundston Police Force headquarters on Nov. 4 and has since been released on conditions pending court dates in both provinces. He is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Nov. 17 and Moncton Provincial Court on Feb. 27, 2026.

“Police continue to believe that there may be additional victims in Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick where Sirpal has practiced,” RCMP added.

RCMP said their investigators are reaching out to offer support and encourage anyone who may be a survivor to contact their local police. They add that people can speak to police and discuss an incident before making a decision on whether to participate in the investigation and court process.