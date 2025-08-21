Doctor charged with sexual assault after alleged incident at N.S. hospital

See more sharing options

The RCMP say a doctor in Nova Scotia is facing a sexual assault charge stemming from an alleged incident at a hospital near Amherst.

Police said a sexual assault was reported in May involving a doctor at Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Upper Nappan.

However, police said the incident happened earlier in the year in January during an assessment at the hospital’s emergency room.

On Aug. 14, police arrested Sanjeev Sirpal and charged him with sexual assault.

He was released on conditions pending a court appearance for mid-November at a provincial courthouse.

Police said they believe there may be additional victims in Nova Scotia or other places Sirpal practiced.

“Victims can contact police and discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process,” police said.

Police said he was previously employed in Quebec, and is now in New Brunswick.