Environment

Protesters block entrance to COP30 climate summit in Brazil

By Seth Borenstein and Anton L. Delgado The Associated Press
Posted November 14, 2025 8:14 am
‘Moment of revolt, of indignation,’ says Indigenous leader during protest at COP30
WATCH ABOVE: 'Moment of revolt, of indignation,' says Indigenous leader during protest at COP30
About 100 protesters blocked an entrance to the United Nations climate conference on the edge of the Brazilian Amazon Friday morning.

Brazilian military personnel kept demonstrators from entering the site during negotiations at the COP30 meetings in Belem, but there appeared to be no physical altercations with the protesters.

Protesters wore clothing associated with Indigenous groups and some protesters formed a human chain around portions of the demonstration.

COP30 Conference gets underway in Brazil

Conference participants were rerouted and delegates entered the venue through another door and U.N. staff rushed to move metal detectors to the side entrance as hundreds of people formed long, snaking queues.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change told conference participants “there is no danger” from the peaceful demonstration in front of the venue.

What are Canada’s climate goals at COP30?

The demonstration comes after protests Tuesday night in which Indigenous demonstrators clashed with security and stormed the entrance, resulting in minor injuries. Conference organizers have touted this edition of the annual meeting as an opportunity for indigenous people to have more prominence and power in climate talks.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

