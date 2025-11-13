Byfield scores in OT, Kings top Leafs 4-3

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Quinton Byfield scored 35 seconds into overtime as the Los Angeles Kings came back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to top the injury-hit Maple Leafs 4-3 and send Toronto to its fourth straight loss Thursday.

Warren Foegele, Kevin Fiala and Alex Laferriere had the other goals for Los Angeles (9-5-4). Drew Doughty had two assists.

Darcy Kuemper made 12 saves for the Kings, who have won three straight and four of their last five.

John Tavares, with two, and Bobby McMann replied for Toronto (8-8-2). Dennis Hildeby stopped 33 shots. Matthew Knies added two assists.

Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs were minus captain Auston Matthew (lower-body injury) and No. 1 goaltender Anthony Stolarz (upper-body injury) after both left Tuesday’s 5-4 road loss to the Boston Bruins. Shutdown defenceman Christ Tanev and centre Scott Laughton are also both on the sidelines.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from McMann and Tavares. Foegele and Fiala tied things up in the second before Tavares restored the home side’s lead before the intermission. Laferriere knotted things up in the third to set up the late drama.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: Head coach Craig Berube said following the morning skate he expects Matthews to be out “maybe a week, maybe sooner.” Stolarz is listed as day-to-day.

Kings: Captain Anze Kopitar, who is set to retire at the end of the season, played the final regular-season game of his career in Toronto.

KEY MOMENT

Byfield’s winner in the extra period came on a one-time blast shortside on Hildeby off a Doughty setup.

KEY STAT

Tavares extended his home goal streak to four games, becoming just the second Leafs player aged 35 or older with a stretch of that length, following Gary Roberts (five games in 2001-02).

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Leafs: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Kings: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2025.