‘I feel it in my bones’: Grey Cup anthem singer brings family legacy to big game

The national anthem at Sunday’s Grey Cup championship in Winnipeg will be performed by a local country singer, who says she’s nervous but excited about getting the nod.

Catie St. Germain, a Métis singer-songwriter from Niverville, Man., told Global News she was shocked by the invitation, which she had to keep under wraps from friends and fans for a few weeks before it was formally announced.

“It was shock and excitement and just disbelief that I get to do this,” she said.

“I’ve done a couple of (Winnipeg Blue Bombers) half-time shows…. The energy is like no other in the stadium when it’s packed full of people, full of fans.”

St. Germain is a relative newcomer to the music scene — at least as a solo artist performing original music — but her last name is likely familiar to Canadian country fans, especially those in Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

She’s the granddaughter of country icon Ray St. Germain, a Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer and recipient of the Order of Manitoba. Ray, who died in 2024 at age 83, was an important influence on the younger St. Germain.

1:11 Manitoba music icon Ray St. Germain recognized with honorary street name

“My grandfather is such a huge musical influence,” said St. Germain, whose young career has already earned her accolades including a Manitoba Country Music Award.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I remember being too young to be playing in the casinos, and I couldn’t wait until I could get on stage with him and actually perform. I got to watch and learn for a really long time.

“I don’t know how to explain it — I just think it’s innate. I feel it in my bones when I’m singing, it literally releases something, and I think a lot of my family members would say the same. It’s just in our DNA.”

Story continues below advertisement

Despite growing up around the stage and among country music royalty, St. Germain said there are still nerves before any big show — especially one on the scale of the Grey Cup.

“(To get ready) I say a prayer,” she said. “I’ve been practising. It’s actually bilingual as well, so I’ve been practicing my French; it’s a little rusty. I did go to a French immersion school, so I’m super grateful to have that, but I’m still a little nervous.

“I am a country artist, but I’m going to be singing it a cappella — it’s just going to be me and my voice, and it should be pretty clear and simple. I don’t plan on going too off the rails with (vocal) runs and things like that, so hopefully people enjoy it.

“I guess if you have all the instruments backing you up, there’s a little bit more of an airbag … but I’m feeling pretty good about it.”

1:44 Pin collectors gear up for Grey Cup

St. Germain, who is also performing Saturday at the RBC Convention Centre as part of the Grey Cup Concert Series, said she expects the big game to be “cold but incredible.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We have the best fans, so knowing that Manitoba gets to show up and be in the seats is so cool. I just think it’s going to be really, really loud.

“It’s such an honour to do this. I hope I’m going to make Canada proud.”