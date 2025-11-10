Menu

Sports

Grey Cup arrives by helicopter in Winnipeg

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted November 10, 2025 11:15 am
1 min read
Grey Cup arrives in Winnipeg
The Grey Cup has officially landed in Winnipeg, kicking off the championship festivities. In an eye-catching arrival, the Canadian Armed Forces delivered the trophy by helicopter. Hersh Singh reports.
The Grey Cup arrived in Winnipeg on Sunday, a week ahead of the matchup between the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In a ceremony at the Forks, the trophy arrived in a CH-146 Griffon helicopter, and members of the Canadian Armed Forces rappelled to the ground with it.

The cup was handed off to CFL officials, marking the beginning of Grey Cup Festival week in the city.

“I know just how much this event brings this country together. It really is about unity,” said CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston.

The 112th Grey Cup is taking place at the Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, with kickoff at 5 p.m. central time on Nov. 16.

Fans will be able to celebrate ahead of the league’s championship game with a slate of Grey Cup Festival events, including the CFL Awards, the Coors Light Concert Series at the RBC Convention Centre and the Wawanesa Street Festival at the University of Winnipeg.

Watch the video above for the full story.

