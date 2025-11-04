Menu

Sports

CFL, Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce ’25 Grey Cup game officially sold out

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2025 1:30 pm
The 2025 Grey Cup game is officially a sellout.

The CFL and Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Tuesday the game, which will be played Nov. 16 at Princess Auto Stadium, has been sold out.

The release also said most of the festival events leading up to the game, including the CFL awards, are at capacity. A few tickets to the Brad Paisley Truck Still Works World Tour show Nov. 14 are available.

The CFL has enjoyed success at the gate in Winnipeg this year, with the Blue Bombers selling out every home game in 2025.

However, the Bombers won’t be part of the action on the field. Their streak of five straight Grey Cup appearances ended with a 42-33 loss at Montreal in last week’s East Division semifinal.

The participants in the 112th Grey Cup will be decided Saturday, when Hamilton hosts Montreal in the East Division final and Saskatchewan welcomes B.C. in the West final.

“Winnipeg fans have once again shown why our city is the heartbeat of Canadian football,” Wade Miller, the Bombers’ president & chief executive officer, said in the release. “The energy, excitement, and support we’ve seen from fans across Canada have made this year’s Grey Cup Festival one of the most anticipated in history.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

