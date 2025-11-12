Menu

Health

B.C.’s new rules limit when employers can ask for sick notes

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 12, 2025 4:34 pm
1 min read
Employers in B.C. can now only ask for a sick note following a predetermined amount of time. View image in full screen
Employers in B.C. can now only ask for a sick note following a predetermined amount of time. Getty Images
The B.C. government says new rules limit when employers can ask for sick notes.

The new employment standards regulations state that employers cannot ask for a sick note for a worker’s first two health-related, short-term absences of five consecutive days or fewer in one calendar year.

These changes will allow health-care providers to spend more time treating patients who need medical care instead of just filling out sick notes, the government stated in a release.

The B.C. government passed Bill 11 earlier this year and this new legislation states when an employer can ask for a sick note after a period of time.

“When you’re sick with the flu, or your child comes down with a cold, the last thing you should have to do is go to your doctor or a medical clinic to get a piece of paper saying you’re sick,” Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour, said in a statement.

“Unnecessary medical appointments take time away from patients who need to see their doctors and nurses, don’t help people get better any faster and risk further spread of illness.”

The new regulations set a minimum standard and apply to all employees covered by the Employment Standards Act.

“No one should have to choose between their health and their job,” Josie Osborne, Minister of Health, said.

“These new rules ensure that when people are unwell, they can stay home to recover and help prevent the spread of illness without the added stress of getting a sick note.”

