Ottawa seeks new parliamentary budget officer with ‘tact and discretion’

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa says it’s looking to hire a permanent parliamentary budget officer — someone with “tact and discretion” — just a few months after appointing a highly critical fiscal watchdog on an interim basis.

The federal government’s list of governor-in-council appointments includes a posting for a new budget officer — an independent agent of Parliament who offers analysis of budgets, campaign promises and other spending plans.

The Liberals appointed Jason Jacques, a veteran of the office, as interim PBO for six months back in early September before the House of Commons began sitting.

A PBO can serve for a term of up to seven years with a chance for renewal, but a permanent appointment must be approved by Parliament.

Since taking the reins, Jacques has been highly critical of the federal government’s fiscal plans.

Story continues below advertisement

In his first few weeks in the role, he called the pace of Ottawa’s spending “stupefying,” “shocking” and “unsustainable.”

2:24 Conservatives grill Carney Liberals over budget watchdog report estimating $68.5B deficit hike

Jacques also questioned whether the Liberals still had fiscal anchors — metrics that show prudent financial and debt management — a criticism rebuffed by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Jacques has yet to weigh in on the federal budget tabled on Nov. 4. His office said he would release an analysis in the coming weeks to coincide with debate over proposals in the new spending plan.

1:37 Automatic tax filing could see Canadians get billions in unclaimed benefits: PBO

The Conservatives have called on the Liberals to appoint Jacques to a full term as PBO, arguing the six-month interim period gives Ottawa the power to fire him over his criticisms. Jacques is able to apply for the permanent position, a spokesperson from the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

The job listing says Ottawa is looking for someone familiar with fiscal policy and the inner workings of Parliament. The listing says the successful candidate must show sound judgment, “tact and discretion,” and communicate about complex policy issues in a “neutral way.”

The PBO job comes with a salary range of $225,300 to $265,000. The application review will start on Dec. 8.