Three teens dead, 1 in hospital after crash in Ontario town: police

Police in Hanover, Ont., are investigating a car crash that killed three teenagers from the community.
West Grey Police say emergency crews were called to Concession 2 Side Road in the area of Allen Park Road around noon on Tuesday.
Const. Alison Iles says officers arrived on scene to find a smoking vehicle that had flipped over several times before ejecting three of the teens inside.
She says those teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene while a fourth youth found inside the car was taken to hospital and later a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
She says the surviving youth was in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday.
West Grey Police and Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate.
