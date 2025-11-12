Menu

Crime

Three teens dead, 1 in hospital after crash in Ontario town: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2025 11:31 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Police in Hanover, Ont., are investigating a car crash that killed three teenagers from the community.

West Grey Police say emergency crews were called to Concession 2 Side Road in the area of Allen Park Road around noon on Tuesday.

Const. Alison Iles says officers arrived on scene to find a smoking vehicle that had flipped over several times before ejecting three of the teens inside.

She says those teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene while a fourth youth found inside the car was taken to hospital and later a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

She says the surviving youth was in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday.

West Grey Police and Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

