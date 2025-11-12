Three teens dead, 1 in hospital after crash in Ontario town: police

See more sharing options

Police in Hanover, Ont., are investigating a car crash that killed three teenagers from the community.

West Grey Police say emergency crews were called to Concession 2 Side Road in the area of Allen Park Road around noon on Tuesday.



Const. Alison Iles says officers arrived on scene to find a smoking vehicle that had flipped over several times before ejecting three of the teens inside.

She says those teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene while a fourth youth found inside the car was taken to hospital and later a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

She says the surviving youth was in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday.

West Grey Police and Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate.