Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Letter written days before end of WWII sheds light on Canadian soldier in Germany

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted November 11, 2025 5:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Letter sheds light into the life of soldier'
Letter sheds light into the life of soldier
WATCH: A South Surrey man is learning more about his father's experience in the Second World War with the discovery of a letter home. Tom Didmon was no stranger to sharing about his experiences — he even wrote a book about it — but as Grace Ke reports, his son Grant says even he had more to learn about his dad.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A south Surrey, B.C., man is learning more about his father’s experience in the Second World War after discovering a letter his father sent home.

Tom Didmon wrote the letter to his family on May 2, 1945, just days before the end of the war.

The letter says, “This morning’s edition of the news says Hitler is dead and that his successor will fight until the last.”

The letter also details some of the daily life of a Canadian soldier in Germany.

With peace so close, they were still in danger. While out on patrol, they came under shell fire, ran for a ditch and spotted two Germans.

“They were proud as peacocks,” Tom wrote in the letter.

“A couple of our fellows wanted to shoot them, but I said, ‘No, wait. Maybe they have a message for me from the Führer’. Anyway, when they got close, we winged three shots over their heads. My, oh my, did they get off those bikes in a hurry and started hollering, ‘Comrade’.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the letter, Tom says that he went to a farmhouse just before it got dark to look for some food.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I had some custard powders,” he wrote. “I told the German lady in the house to get cracking on some pudding for me. She even used her own sugar, which I returned to later on.”

Click to play video: 'A veteran on what Remembrance Day means for him'
A veteran on what Remembrance Day means for him
Trending Now

With a sense of humour, Tom talks about life back home and a picture his wife sent along with their eldest child in new outfits.

“I’ve been constantly looking at that snap of you and Graham,” Tom wrote. “You ask how did I like the spring outfit of you two whippersnappers, pretty smart I would say now that you have asked me. But to really appreciate new clothes in particular, perhaps leave the price tag where I can see it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tom’s son, Grant, said his father had a good sense of humour and talked to everyone, but during the war, it became too painful.

“So I said, I stopped trying to be good friends with people and being a little bit aloof because I didn’t want to feel so bad if they happened to be killed in action,” Tom wrote.

However, he did sign off this letter with a joke.

“Well, my darlings, this is all for now. It won’t be long until I’ll be meeting you both up. Love from daddy, in brackets, people rave about Errol Flynn, Clark Gable, and me.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices