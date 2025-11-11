Boston mayor to receive Halifax Christmas tree in person as symbol of ‘friendship’

Send this page to someone via email

For more than 50 years now, Halifax has been sending a Christmas tree to Boston to thank the American city for its emergency aid and relief supplies sent north in the aftermath of the Halifax Explosion.

A 13.7-metre white spruce from Martins Brook, N.S., was chosen as this year’s tree. It will serve as a symbol of gratitude for Boston’s response within 24 hours of the 1917 disaster that claimed nearly 2,000 lives.

This year marks the first time a Boston mayor has travelled to receive the tree in person.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is in Halifax as part of a multi-day tour, which includes the city’s port and health innovation hub, and to take part in Wednesday’s Tree for Boston tree cutting ceremony.

She met with Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore at Halifax City Hall on Tuesday morning, and amidst political tensions between Canada and the United States, this visit served a dual purpose.

“As mayor of a local community, I am unfortunately having to push back and outright fight against so many of the actions of our own federal government, in court and every day in the lives of our residents,” Wu told reporters.

“So, for me, this is a chance to make clear, the people of Boston feel very differently about the people of Halifax and the relationship that we have than it might seem from our federal politics in America at this moment.”

Fillmore highlighted that the friendship between the two cities — between Eastern Canada and New England — goes back “generations.”

“Our relationship between Halifax and Boston is forged in history and in hard times,” Fillmore said.

“The friendships, the personal relationships, the person (to) person connections are strong and real, and they can’t be shaken by a temporary political situation.”

United States President Donald Trump has said he wants to make Canada the “51st state” and that he would use economic coercion to achieve it. Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, including steel and aluminum.

Most recently, trade talks stalled between the two nations after Trump took offence to an anti-tariff ad by the Ontario government.

The tariffs and annexation rhetoric have affected economies, and particularly tourism.

Over the summer, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said Canadian tourism to her state and others such as Maine, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont was down between 20 and 60 per cent compared with last year.

To bolster relations, premiers from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario, and Quebec’s economic minister met with New England governors in Boston in June.

Also that month, Maine Gov. Janet Mills completed a three-day visit to Atlantic Canada.

Fillmore said his discussions with Wu this trip have included issues around “trade difficulties” and “political complications” the two cities are facing.

“This is a way to remind the people that live in Boston and the people who live in Halifax that we’re really good friends, that we work together, we always have,” Fillmore said.

“Our families have crossed the border back and forth over many, many generations and I think we’ll continue to do so. So this is a reminder that friendships are important and we’re better when we’re together.”