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Canada

Air Canada CEO apologizes for inability to express himself adequately in French

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2026 9:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls for resignation of Air Canada CEO following his failure to speak French'
Calls for resignation of Air Canada CEO following his failure to speak French
WATCH: Calls for resignation of Air Canada CEO following his failure to speak French
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The chief executive of Air Canada is apologizing for not being able to express himself adequately in French in a video message of condolence he released after the deadly plane crash in New York on Sunday.

Michael Rousseau has been criticized for the four-minute video posted online that only included two French words — “bonjour” and “merci.”

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Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision to release the video message only in English showed a “lack of judgment and lack of compassion.”

Rousseau has also been summoned to testify at the House of Commons official languages ​​committee.

The Air Canada chief executive says he is “deeply saddened” that his inability to speak French has diverted attention from the deep grievance of the families of the pilots killed in the crash.

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He apologized that despite many lessons over several years he is still unable to express himself adequately in French, but added he is continuing his efforts to improve.

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