Crime

Kelowna CFIA office vandalized with fecal matter, eggs

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 10, 2025 5:53 pm
A look at the front door of the CFIA office in Kelowna amid reports of vandalism over the weekend. View image in full screen
A look at the front door of the CFIA office in Kelowna amid reports of vandalism over the weekend. Castanet
RCMP in Kelowna, B.C., say they are investigating vandalism at the local Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) office.

Mounties said they were called to the CFIA office on Bredin Road around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Video from Kelowna Now and shared with Global News shows fecal matter spread across the front windows and doors.

Eggs were also thrown at the building.

Kelowna RCMP said officers are canvassing the area and collecting video surveillance in hopes of identifying the culprits.

There is no word from police on whether this incident has any connection to a recent cull of ostriches at a farm in Edgewood, where avian flu had been detected last December.

Supporters of the farm and those who opposed the cull have held protests at this CFIA office in the past.

