World

U.S. billionaire and B.C. ostrich farm spokesperson to speak for 1st time since cull

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 10, 2025 2:29 pm
1 min read
Ostriches are corralled inside a cull enclosure at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., after the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear the farm’s appeal against an order to cull its ostriches on Nov. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens. View image in full screen
Ostriches are corralled inside a cull enclosure at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., after the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear the farm's appeal against an order to cull its ostriches on Nov. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens.
A U.S. billionaire businessman and a spokesperson for the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C., will speak for the first time since an ostrich cull took place last Thursday.

John Catsimatidis and Katie Pasitney will speak via Zoom at 12 p.m., Pacific time. That will be broadcast live above.

Catsimatidis personally financed the farm’s legal defence, saying he has spent about $50,000 in legal fees.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) carried out the cull at the farm last week and confirmed that the flock of 300 to 330 ostriches had been shot dead.

The owners of the farm had been fighting the cull, which was ordered after an outbreak of avian flu last December.

On Thursday, the last legal roadblock to the cull was lifted when the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear their final appeal.

Click to play video: 'CFIA completes cull at Edgewood ostrich farm'
CFIA completes cull at Edgewood ostrich farm

This story will be updated following the press conference.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

