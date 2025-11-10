Oilers’ Nugent-Hopkins placed on injured reserve

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, the NHL club announced Monday.

Nugent-Hopkins has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 16 games this season, his 15th with the Oilers.

He played a season-low 14 minutes 50 seconds in Edmonton’s 9-1 loss to visiting Colorado on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The club also announced that forward Mattias Janmark has been activated from injured reserve, while veteran Kasperi Kapanen has been transferred to long-term injured reserve.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Janmark, who was injured in pre-season action, was expected to play Monday night against visiting Columbus.

Kapanen had two assists in six games before sustaining an undisclosed injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2025.