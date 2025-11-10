SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Oilers’ Nugent-Hopkins placed on injured reserve

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2025 1:28 pm
1 min read
EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, the NHL club announced Monday.

Nugent-Hopkins has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 16 games this season, his 15th with the Oilers.

He played a season-low 14 minutes 50 seconds in Edmonton’s 9-1 loss to visiting Colorado on Saturday.

The club also announced that forward Mattias Janmark has been activated from injured reserve, while veteran Kasperi Kapanen has been transferred to long-term injured reserve.

Janmark, who was injured in pre-season action, was expected to play Monday night against visiting Columbus.

Kapanen had two assists in six games before sustaining an undisclosed injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

