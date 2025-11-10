MacKinnon nets 5 points as Avalanche beat Canucks

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – Gavin Brindley scored 68 seconds into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 5-4 NHL win over the Vancouver Canucks Sunday night.

Vancouver’s Jake DeBrusk forced the overtime, deflecting in a Brock Boeser pass on a power play with just 3:01 remaining in the third period.

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice in the third period — including once on the power play — for Colorado.

Nathan MacKinnon also scored twice in a span of 1:28, once on the power play, to give Colorado a 2-0 first-period lead. He also added had three assists for a five-point game. Valeri Nichushkin had two assists for the Avs, who lead the league with a 10-1-5 record. Cale Makar, who leads all defenceman in scoring with 21 points from six goals and 15 assists collected two assists.

Drew O’Connor short-handed, Linus Karlsson, on a pretty between the legs play, and Kiefer Sherwood off a turnover for his team leading 10th goal of the season, also scored for the Canucks (8-8-1).

Both team were coming off wins Saturday night. Vancouver defeated the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3, while Colorado drubbed the Oilers 9-1 in Edmonton.

Kevin Lankinen, starting for the second consecutive night, stopped 27 shots for Vancouver.

Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: Goaltender Thatcher Demko did not dress for the second consecutive game after missing practice Friday. Head coach Adam Foote said he could play Tuesday against the visiting Winnipeg Jets. Karlsson’s goal was his first in 14 games this year.

Avalanche: The win was the 400th for coach Jared Bednar. He’s the 42nd NHL coach to collect 400 career wins and the 16th to do it with one franchise. With his (two) goals MacKinnon has (381) career goals, moving him past Peter Stastny for third place on Colorado’s all-time goals list. Only Joe Sakic (625) and Michel Goulet (456) have more.

KEY MOMENT

Lehkonen’s first goal came off a deflection of a Brent Burns’ shot with just 28 seconds gone in the third for a 3-2 Colorado lead. On his second, he banged home the rebound off a Martin Necas shot with Vancouver’s Tom Willander off for holding.

KEY STAT

MacKinnon leads the NHL with 29 points and 14 goals.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Canucks: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2025.