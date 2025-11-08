Canadians honour Indigenous veterans with ceremonies across the country

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians gathered from coast to coast on Friday to mark Indigenous Veterans Day, paying tribute to the thousands of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people who served and continue to serve in Canada’s Armed Forces.

In Ottawa, federal ministers issued a joint statement recognizing the sacrifices of Indigenous service members throughout history.

“On Indigenous Veterans Day, we honour First Nations, Inuit and Métis veterans, whose stories of bravery and service have marked Canada’s military history and continue to inspire us today,” the statement read.

Officials highlighted that an estimated 12,000 Indigenous people served in major conflicts of the 20th century, some of whom lost their lives during their time in service.

In Toronto, a public ceremony at the Spirit Garden in Nathan Phillips Square brought together veterans, community members and dignitaries, including Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Ontario Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont and Mayor Olivia Chow.

The ceremony featured a sacred fire and a sharing circle honouring Indigenous service members from past and present.

Chow reflected on the importance of remembrance and connection.

“We sing those songs to connect with ancestors,” she said. “My great-great-grandfather defended Canada long before people were thinking about Veterans Day.”

Dumont said the day carried deep meaning for her personally.

“Today, recognizing the contributions of the First Nations was important for me as a citizen and governor toward reconciliation,” she said. “I was happy and moved.”

Across the country, similar ceremonies were held in places such as Winnipeg and North Vancouver, where Indigenous veterans and families gathered to share stories of service and sacrifice.

Elder Robert Nahaney, the only living veteran from the Squamish Nation, took part in Vancouver’s observance.

“When our people were called to help, our grandmothers taught us that if someone needs help, you go and help as best you can,” he said. “That’s why many of us served … to protect and to help the people.”

Nahaney, who served with NATO forces in Europe and later as a UN peacekeeper in Cyprus, said he continues to work with veterans through healing and cultural programs in his community.

As reconciliation efforts grow, initiatives like the Last Post Fund’s Indigenous Veterans Initiative are helping to restore recognition to those long overlooked.

Since 2019, the program has identified and marked more than 265 previously unrecognized Indigenous veterans’ graves across the country.

In a statement, Rajan Sawhney, Alberta’s minister of Indigenous relations, emphasized the need to continue listening and learning from Indigenous veterans.

“Remembrance is not passive,” she said. “It calls on each of us to listen, to learn and to act. Thank you to all Indigenous veterans. Your service has shaped this country in ways we are still learning to understand.”

As communities came together to remember and reaffirm their commitment to truth, recognition and reconciliation, one message was shared among the crowds.

“Lest we forget,” Sawhney echoed.