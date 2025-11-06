Peterborough County council backs Community Safety Zone for stretch of Hwy. 7

Send this page to someone via email

Municipal officials are calling for a stretch of Highway 7 just east of Peterborough, Ont., to become a Community Safety Zone, to help address a long history of speeders and fatal collisions along the corridor.

On Wednesday, Peterborough County council — which represents municipalities outside the city —voted to support a motion from the Peterborough County OPP detachment board and the Township of Otonabee-South Monaghan.

The motion requests the province to give the approximately four kilometre section of highway from Lansdowne Street to just east of Drummond Line stricter designation.

The stretch of roadway has had multiple fatal collisions in recent years, including three of four family members from Peterborough in a head-on collision nearly three years ago.

A Community Safety Zone designation means drivers can face double speeding penalties and could spur increased police presence.

“This has been a long process as a result of a number of fatalities along that section of Highway 7,” said Otonabee-South Monaghan Mayor Joe Taylor. “There is significant concern amongst residents and businesses about doing something to make this section of highway safer.”

The desgination request follows a traffic safety review conducted by the Ministry of Transportation which identified frequent collisions along the corridor. The study made several recommendations, including improved lighting, speed enforcement and the Community Safety Zone designation.

Peterborough County OPP detachment board chairperson John Braybrook says the designation is the key first step.

“As far as the speed limits, that’s something that could be considered,” said Braybrook. “But mainly the first thing first is to implement the Community Safety Zone, get the signage up, and then enforce it. It basically doubles the penalties for exceeding the speed limits in those community safety zones.”

Since Highway 7 is provincially maintained, the designation requires approval from Ontario’s Solicitor General Michael Kerzner.

Three years ago, two community safety zones were added for a section of Hwy. 28 in North Kawartha Township in the northern end of Peterborough County.

Taylor says driver behaviour also needs to be adjusted. He says he hopes the county’s endorsement adds political pressure on the province to act.

“It’s low-hanging fruit,” Taylor said. “It’s not costly, but I have to believe it will be effective. And I have to believe that it will get drivers’ attention and ultimately slow some of these vehicles down. That’s really all that’s needed. Tha’s what residents and the businesses along there want.”