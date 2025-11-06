Meghan Markle returning to the big screen after 8-year hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

Meghan Markle is returning to the big screen with a role in the upcoming film Close Personal Friends.

Markle, who starred in Suits for seven seasons, will have a small cameo role in the movie as herself, according to Variety.

Close Personal Friends, a comedy starring Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Brie Larson and Henry Golding, is currently filming around Los Angeles. Other cast members include Natasia Demetriou, Patti Harrison and Dustin Demri-Burn.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, was photographed on the set of the film in Pasadena, Calif., wearing sunglasses as she got into the backseat of a Range Rover.

The film centres on a couple “that meets and befriends a celebrity couple while on a trip to Santa Barbara. Personal lines get crossed, among other things, and awkward hilarity ensues,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Markle starred in the legal drama series Suits, playing Rachel Zane from 2011 until 2018. Her other film roles include Get Him to the Greek, Remember Me and Horrible Bosses.

The famous couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020, moved to the U.S., and, since then, they have launched numerous initiatives, including a Netflix production deal and their media company, Archewell Productions.

Prince Harry and Markle recently extended the partnership with Netflix and Archewell Productions with a multiyear, first-look deal in August.

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonate globally, and celebrates our shared vision,” Markle said in a statement.

Archewell Productions began collaborating with Netflix in 2020, producing a handful of documentary content, including the popular series, Harry & Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex also developed a lifestyle brand, As Ever, in partnership with Netflix.

The collaboration has also produced the documentary series Polo, Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead.

The couple and the streaming service also announced upcoming collaborations, including a second season of With Love, Meghan, a lifestyle and cooking show starring Markle. The show will also receive a special holiday episode in December.

Archewell Productions is also set to work with Netflix on a feature adaptation of Carley Fortune’s novel, Meet Me at the Lake, which “follows a decade-spanning love story that begins with a chance encounter and a broken promise.”

Fortune, a popular Canadian writer, previously said the book’s love story is “dear to my heart,” adding that she can’t imagine “a more perfect partnership.”

She also said writing the book was “a tremendous personal challenge,” and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible.

— With files from The Associated Press