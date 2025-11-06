Winnipeg detention facility for highly intoxicated people to open in two weeks: Kinew

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says a facility set up to detain people who are highly intoxicated for up to three days is expected to open in the next two weeks.

His comments come a day after the provincial legislature passed a bill to extend the amount of time people under the influence of narcotics can be detained.

The bill, aimed at dealing with the growing use of methamphetamines and other long-lasting drugs, allows authorities to detain people for up to 72 hours, an increase from the current 24 hours.

Kinew says the facility will have 20 units, with the potential of another 20 opening up early next year.

The premier says the initial stages of the program is to have police working with hospital and facility staff to determine when people under the influence need to be diverted from emergency rooms.

Kinew says the facility will offer humane and dignified support for people who may be under a psychosis and are a threat to themselves or the public.