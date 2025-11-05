Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Moncton bar owner frustrated he’s still facing red tape when buying alcohol from other provinces

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted November 5, 2025 10:49 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Moncton bar owner says he’s facing red tape when buying alcohol from other provinces'
Moncton bar owner says he’s facing red tape when buying alcohol from other provinces
A Moncton bar owner says he’s facing red tape and mark-ups when it comes to buying alcohol from other provinces. He questions why this is still the case when the province is touting a reduction in interprovincial trade barriers. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Moncton, N.B., bar owner says he’s facing red tape and mark-ups when trying to buy alcohol from other provinces despite New Brunswick’s bid to reduce interprovincial trade barriers.

Marc Leger, who owns the Laundromat Espresso bar in downtown Moncton, loves offering hard-to-find brands of beer and liquor to his customers in addition to the locally-produced brands he sells.

However, sourcing it hasn’t been easy.

“For me to go source these things, I have to apply for a special order through ANBL, NB Liquor, then they will try to source it out through SAQ in Quebec or LCBO in Ontario,” he said.

Leger said there has always been a 10 to 15 per cent markup on the product with NB Liquor as the middleman. But he said he got sticker shock when he picked up his last special order a couple of weeks ago and saw the price had dramatically increased.

Story continues below advertisement

“A beer that’s $4.50 in Ontario and with my mark-up, once I pay $10.50 for a beer and I charge tax, it’s almost 20 bucks in my fridge,” he said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“So it’s really frustrating and it’s really killing my market.”

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick tables legislation to remove interprovincial trade barriers'
New Brunswick tables legislation to remove interprovincial trade barriers
Trending Now

In a statement to Global News, NB Liquor said current “complex economic conditions outside our hands,” such as higher import costs, have resulted in price increases.

“Special orders involve sourcing and purchasing products, outside of our regular processes, and often are related to rare or low-volume products, which can affect their pricing,” wrote Florence Gouton, a spokesperson from the Crown corporation.

The Liberals proposed an amendment to the province’s Liquor Control Act this week in the legislature, however, it still wouldn’t allow Leger to cut out the middleman and purchase directly from other liquor boards.

Story continues below advertisement

“The proposed amendments aim to reduce red tape, eliminate outdated provisions and create new licence opportunities to better serve the industry,” Robert Gauvin, the province’s public safety minister, said on Tuesday.

— with a file from Rebecca Lau 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices