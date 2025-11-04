Menu

Politics

Albertan defends recall petition of Angela Pitt, says MLA not representing community

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2025 3:53 pm
The man who launched a petition drive to oust United Conservative Party legislature member Angela Pitt says she needs to go because she’s not getting the job done.

Airdrie, Alta., resident Derek Keenan says it’s not a political issue, and he doesn’t want Pitt replaced as the MLA for Airdrie-East by someone in the NDP.

Rather, he says it’s because Pitt has become less responsive to community issues and concerns, and he doesn’t think people are being listened to.

Pitt, who has represented Airdrie in the legislature for a decade, has said she takes her job seriously and that she’s focused on doing what her party campaigned on, including growing the economy and lowering taxes.

The recall petition against Pitt is one of two to be approved in recent weeks against sitting members of the government caucus.

If the petition drive is successful and the signatures are validated, a vote would be held within four months in the Calgary-area riding and, if more than half the voters cast a ballot to remove Pitt, she would be unseated as a member of the legislature.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

