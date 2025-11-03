Menu

Politics

Elections Alberta says second legislature member, Angela Pitt, facing recall petition

By Jack Farrell and Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2025 1:54 pm
1 min read
Alberta recall campaigns being planned for UCP MLAs
WATCH (Nov. 1): After a recall campaign for Alberta Minister of Education and Childcare Demetrios Nicolaides was approved by Elections Alberta, groups are planning on submitting requests to recall nearly every sitting UCP MLA across the province. Drew Stremick reports.
A second member of the Alberta legislature is facing a citizen petition to recall her from her job.

Chief electoral officer Gordon McClure says a recall campaign has been approved on United Conservative Party member Angela Pitt.

The applicant can begin collecting signatures Wednesday, and McClure did not immediately say why the applicant asked for Pitt to be recalled.

Pitt represents the riding of Airdrie-East, on Calgary’s northern outskirts, and also serves as deputy speaker of the legislature.

Last month, a recall petition was approved for Education Minister MLA Demetrios Nicolaides, with the applicant alleging Nicolaides is failing in his duties by undermining the public education system.

McClure says the cost of verifying these petitions and other potential referendum initiatives is taxing his staff, and he needs another $13.5 million to do the jo

© 2025 The Canadian Press

