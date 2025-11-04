No charges laid in disturbing Halloween display: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say an offensive Halloween display in the RM of Tache was removed Sunday and that no charges will be laid.

The display, which depicted five human figures hanging from nooses with a sign that read, “Tache Municipal Matters For Sale,” was erected in Ste. Genevieve, a rural community southeast of Winnipeg.

Four of the five figures had the word ‘ward’ written on their legs, seemingly referring to specific electoral wards in the municipality.

Community leaders called the display disturbing and threatening.

Tache Mayor Armand Poirier told 680 CJOB on Monday that threats against councillors are becoming more common.

“We are all men and women with families at home. It’s one thing to threaten us, but our wives and our children and our families … and even our grandchildren in some cases, become victims of this overt violence,” he said.

RCMP said they received complaints between Oct. 26 and 29 about the display, and that the investigation has been concluded.

Poirier said council met over the weekend to discuss the situation and is seeking legal advice.

“We pride ourselves here on quality of life. People want to come and live here and be here because of our quality of life … but if certain individuals want to start challenging us in ways that are threatening, we’re going to have to develop a mechanism to deal with this.”