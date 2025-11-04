Kingston police arrest suspects with alleged biker ties after assault, vehicle fire

Send this page to someone via email

Seven people, including four alleged to have ties to an outlaw motorcycle club, are in custody following two targeted incidents in Kingston that police believe may be connected.

The first occurred around 5 p.m. on Sunday, when officers responded to reports of an assault at an apartment complex on Queen Mary Road. A man was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say four suspects — who police believe are all affiliated with an outlaw biker group — were arrested shortly after, with three additional Kingston residents arrested the next day.

All seven, ranging in age from 35 to 62, were charged with break and enter, assault and possession of weapons dangerous to the public peace. Police say all have been remanded into custody following a bail hearing.

Later that evening, around 7:15 p.m., officers were called to a home near Braelorne Place and Pembridge Crescent for a vehicle fire. Investigators determined an incendiary device had been used to set the vehicle ablaze.

Police believe both incidents were targeted and are investigating possible links between the assault and the fire. The investigation is being led by Kingston police with assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police’s biker enforcement unit.