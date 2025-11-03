Lindsay Buziak’s mother pleads for info about daughter’s 2008 murder

Send this page to someone via email

Lindsay Buziak would have celebrated her 42nd birthday on Nov. 2.

However, she was only 24 years old when she was killed on Feb. 2, 2008.

“February 2nd will mark the 18th year of her horrific murder,” said Lindsay’s mother Evelyn in an update posted to YouTube on Nov. 2.

“Another year without closure, without knowing who or why.”

Lindsay was working as a realtor at the time of her death. She was killed in a second-floor bedroom of an empty house in Saanich, B.C.

Police said she was the victim of multiple stab wounds to her head and chest, and that she had been lured into the home as part of a fabricated meeting with a couple who said they were interested in buying the home.

Saanich police have said in the past that they know two people went into the home with Lindsay, but haven’t found what they need to recommend charges or make an arrest.

Evelyn said she was recently informed that the active investigation into her daughter’s death was ending and the detectives assigned to her case were being reassigned to other departments due to resources.

“The news has been devastating,” she said.

“Even though the years passed without answers, at least with it being an active investigation, I had hoped, one day, justice would be served.”

Evelyn said she is frustrated about the news.

She said police have told her there are people out there who could provide details about those responsible for her daughter’s death but they are either too scared or reluctant to get involved.

However, in a statement, Insp. Drew Robertson, the officer in charge of Saanich Police’s Detective Division, said the investigation into Lindsay’s homicide remains active and ongoing.

“We recognize the continued public interest and emotional impact this case has had on Lindsay’s family, friends, and the broader community,” he said.

“Detectives and members of our senior leadership team are in regular contact with Lindsay’s parents to ensure they are updated on the case.

“In prolonged investigations, it is standard practice for investigators to be periodically reassigned. These reassignments are part of routine operational adjustments and do not reflect any change in the status or priority of a case.”

Robertson said the investigation continues to receive dedicated attention from Saanich’s Major Crime Unit, with support from partner agencies.

“As her mom, I think of Lindsay every single day,” she said.

“I need answers and closure.”

Evelyn said every member of the family struggles with not knowing what happened to Lindsay.

She is appealing to anyone who knows something about Lindsay’s death to come forward.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing, to relieve yourself of the burden that you’ve carried all of these years,” Evelyn said.

“To share the truth, to be the person that brings peace to a broken-hearted mom and to do the right thing for Lindsay, a very special and wonderful woman that we all miss.”

Anyone with relevant information about Lindsay’s homicide is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.