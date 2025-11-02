Bouchard, McDavid lead Oilers past Blackhawks

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Connor McDavid notched three assists and Evan Bouchard buried his own rebound 2:43 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers emerged with a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Oilers (6-4-3) who have won two of their last three games.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Andre Burakovsky replied for the Blackhawks (5-4-3), who have lost two straight and three of their last four.

Stuart Skinner registered 27 saves to collect the win for the Oilers, while Spencer Knight made 27 stops for the Blackhawks.

Story continues below advertisement

TAKEAWAYS

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Blackhawks: Connor Bedard picked up a power-play assist to extend his points streak to four games (four goals, four assists). In five games head-to-head against McDavid in his career, Bedard now has six points.

Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played in his 972nd career game as an Oiler, passing Ryan Smyth for the second most in franchise history. Nugent-Hopkins is off to a strong start this season, adding an assist against the Hawks to hit 13 points in 13 games.

KEY MOMENT

Edmonton took a 2-1 lead with their second power-play goal of the game coming with 2:43 remaining in the middle frame as McDavid made a nice pass to Roslovic and he directed his second of the season into the net.

KEY STAT

Draisaitl extended his points streak against Chicago to 19 games, dating to Oct. 28, 2018, the longest active streak by any player against a single team. During that stretch he has amassed an impressive 15 goals and 22 assists. Draisaitl is in the midst of an eight-game overall points streak, with six goals and six assists over that span.

BONUS BASEBALL STAT

With the Toronto Blue Jays falling in the World Series final to the L.A. Dodgers, the 1987 Oilers remain the last Canadian team to win a major championship in a Game 7 played in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

Oilers: Visit the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2025.