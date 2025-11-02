SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement sets MLB record with 30 hits in postseason

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2025 1:34 am
1 min read
Dodgers beat Blue Jays in Game 7 nail-biter to win World Series
With three hits in Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night, Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement set a major league record with 30 hits in a single postseason.

Clement singled in the second inning, singled and scored in the sixth and broke Randy Arozarena’s 2020 record for Tampa Bay with a leadoff double in the eighth, chasing Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Emmet Sheehan.

Clement also extended his hitting streak to 13 games, a Blue Jays postseason record. Toronto catcher Pat Borders had a 12-game hitting streak in 1992.

Playing in his first postseason, Clement boosted his batting average to .417 by getting three hits in his first four at-bats of Game 7. He has one home run and nine RBIs for the Blue Jays.

Clement was drafted by Cleveland in 2017 but designated for assignment in September 2022. He was claimed by the Athletics later that month but released the following spring before signing a minor league deal with Toronto.

Clement played in a career-high 157 games during the regular season, appearing at all four infield positions. He hit .277 with nine home runs and 50 RBIs.

He set career highs with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Blue Jays in 2024.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

