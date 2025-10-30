Six charged in alleged driver permit fraud scheme, Quebec anticorruption unit says

See more sharing options

Quebec’s anticorruption police unit says six people have been charged in connection with an alleged scheme to fraudulently obtain driver’s licences.

The police unit says in a statement that the owner of a Montreal driving school and two ex-employees of the provincial automobile insurance board were involved in the alleged scheme.

The alleged events took place between April 2023 and February 2024 and the accused are set to appear at the Montreal courthouse on Dec. 16.

The accused face a range of charges including fraud, conspiracy, breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer, fraud against the government and forgery.

In February 2024, police carried out raids and arrests, seizing $1.1 million in Canadian and U.S. currency and equipment allegedly used in the scheme.

The province’s automobile insurance board says it opened an internal investigation when informed of the alleged scheme and fired three employees.

The board adds in a statement that it has safeguards in place to identify fraud or cheating and limit the impact.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2025.