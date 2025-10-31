Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan Health Authority to share emergency services disruptions

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted October 31, 2025 11:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'ER Disruptions shared by SHA'
ER Disruptions shared by SHA
ER Disruptions shared by SHA
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will be publicly sharing emergency service disruptions on the SHA website starting early November.

Every day at 4 p.m., the SHA website will be updated to show any emergency room disruptions across Saskatchewan.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This comes after the health care rally Wednesday during which health care workers highlighted understaffing issues as affecting patient care.

Trending Now

More details in the video above.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices