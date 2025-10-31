Saskatchewan Health Authority to share emergency services disruptions

See more sharing options

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will be publicly sharing emergency service disruptions on the SHA website starting early November.

Every day at 4 p.m., the SHA website will be updated to show any emergency room disruptions across Saskatchewan.

This comes after the health care rally Wednesday during which health care workers highlighted understaffing issues as affecting patient care.

