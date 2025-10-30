2 arrested in Surrey shooting with India’s Bishnoi Gang claiming responsibility

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey police arrested two suspects following an early morning shooting in what’s believed to be another extortion case.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Thursday morning at a home at 56th Avenue and King George Boulevard.

Police said several people were inside the home at the time, but luckily, no one was injured.

Surrey police said they found the suspects nearby.

The shooting is the latest in a string of similar attacks and India’s Bishnoi Gang is claiming responsibility for much of the violence.

“Without investigating the truth of these claims, it’s hard to say whether there are actual people involved in the gang in the shooting or if it’s just somebody online,” Sgt. Tige Pollock with the Surrey Police Service told Global News.

“I mean, these are very complex investigations, often multi-jurisdictional, sometimes multi-national. So to actually be able to arrest people at the scene, thanks to the good work of the front line members, that’s definitely something that’s helpful for investigators and they’ll be investigating it further and hopefully be able have charges approved.”

A video circulating online shows a gunman firing at the Surrey home early on Sunday morning.

No one was hurt in that shooting, either, but the Bishnoi Gang has also claimed responsibility for that attack.