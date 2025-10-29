Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. man charged in sex assault dating back almost 22 years: RCMP

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 29, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
RCMP logo shown in Edmonton on Feb. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
RCMP logo shown in Edmonton on Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Nova Scotia man has been arrested in connection to what RCMP call a “historical” sexual assault.

Lunenburg District RCMP said in a release on Wednesday that the investigation began in August into a sexual assault that occurred 22 years ago.

Police say the victim, who was a child at the time, alleged they were sexually assaulted by a man known to them.

A 54-year-old from Chester Basin, N.S., was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with sexual offences, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference, RCMP said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

“It’s never too late to report a sexual assault,” said Cpl. Dominic Laflamme with Lunenburg District RCMP. “Police work with those who’ve experienced sexual violence at every step in the investigation and only proceed if survivors are comfortable with us doing so.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP added in the release that there is “no time limit” on sexual offences even if a significant amount of time has passed, and they recognize the “lasting impact” sexual offences can have, including feelings of shame, stress and fear. They are encouraging anyone impacted by such offences to come forward, adding supports are available, including through RCMP Victim Services.

Trending Now

The accused was released on conditions pending a court appearance in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Nov. 19.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or their local police. Anonymous calls can also be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers. The file number that can be quoted is 2020-1188996.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices