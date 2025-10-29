N.S. man charged in sex assault dating back almost 22 years: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man has been arrested in connection to what RCMP call a “historical” sexual assault.

Lunenburg District RCMP said in a release on Wednesday that the investigation began in August into a sexual assault that occurred 22 years ago.

Police say the victim, who was a child at the time, alleged they were sexually assaulted by a man known to them.

A 54-year-old from Chester Basin, N.S., was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with sexual offences, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference, RCMP said.

Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

“It’s never too late to report a sexual assault,” said Cpl. Dominic Laflamme with Lunenburg District RCMP. “Police work with those who’ve experienced sexual violence at every step in the investigation and only proceed if survivors are comfortable with us doing so.”

RCMP added in the release that there is “no time limit” on sexual offences even if a significant amount of time has passed, and they recognize the “lasting impact” sexual offences can have, including feelings of shame, stress and fear. They are encouraging anyone impacted by such offences to come forward, adding supports are available, including through RCMP Victim Services.

The accused was released on conditions pending a court appearance in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Nov. 19.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or their local police. Anonymous calls can also be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers. The file number that can be quoted is 2020-1188996.