7 youths age 12 to 15 arrested in connection with string of Winnipeg robberies

Four boys and three girls between the ages of 12 and 15 have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies in north Winnipeg on Sunday, police say.

Officers were first called to a fast food restaurant on McPhillips Street, where they learned that a cash register had been stolen by a group of youths. A chair was also allegedly thrown at an employee.

Major crimes investigators linked the suspects to a number of other robberies that evening, including the theft of another cash register — this one empty — from another fast-food restaurant on McPhillips.

They’re also suspected in trashing a pair of Leila Avenue stores, a third fast-food incident on McPhillips, in which they fled empty-handed, and a fourth incident at another fast-food restaurant, in which an employee was assaulted, furnishings were strewn about the restaurant and the cash register was stolen.

Finally, a McPhillips grocery store was robbed of $250 in merchandise and pavement stones were allegedly thrown at a security guard, who wasn’t injured in the incident.

Police tracked the suspects down just after 8 p.m., near the intersection of McPhillips and Inkster Boulevard.

The suspects face charges including robbery, mischief, theft, wearing a disguise with intent, and breaches of multiple conditions. Six of them remain in custody, while the seventh was released on an undertaking

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anyonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).