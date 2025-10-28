Kelsey Grammer welcomes his 8th child at age 70

Kelsey Grammer has officially become a dad — again — at the age of 70.
The Frasier star announced he and his wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, recently welcomed a baby boy named Christopher during an appearance Monday on the Pod Meets World podcast.
This is the 70-year-old actor’s eighth child, and his fourth with Walsh.
Grammer told Boy Meets World actors Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong that he and his wife “just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids.”
“It was, like, three days ago,” the Cheers actor added. “Christopher that’s just joined the family.”
Walsh’s pregnancy was announced in June after photos published by People showed Grammer walking through a park in London beside his wife, who was wearing a flowy black dress. They were joined by their three children, Faith, 13, Gabriel, 11, and James, 8.
The Frasier star and Walsh got married in February 2011 in New York City, following his divorce from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer, with whom he shares daughter Mason, 24, and son Jude, 21.
Grammer is also dad to his daughter Spencer, 42, whom he shares with ex-wife Doreen Alderman, and daughter Greer, 33, with ex Barrie Buckner.
He previously spoke about how his work as an actor has helped him become a great father.
“My children—my young children, older children—the happiest I ever am is if they’re all in the same room together,” Grammer told Variety in June of 2024. “My work has allowed me to be able to do that. I’ve been given this great experience. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic—all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them.”
In the same interview, Grammer hinted that some of his children might want to follow in his footsteps in the entertainment industry.
Last May, Grammer told People that he’s been “playing catch up” with his older children.
He also said he’s trying to make sure his own kids learn from his past mistakes once they have children of their own.
Grammer’s not the only Hollywood actor above retirement age to recently announce becoming a father.
Get breaking National news
Al Pacino welcomed his newest child into the world, Roman Pacino, in June 2023 when he was 83, with his now ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Roman is Pacino’s fourth child, and his first with Alfallah.
Robert De Niro, also Pacino’s close friend, had his seventh child at 79 years old.
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger became an eight-time father at age 73 in 2016.
— With files from Global News
Comments