Kelsey Grammer expecting 8th child at age 70

Kelsey Grammer is getting ready to become a dad again.
The 70-year-old actor and his wife Kayte Walsh, 46, are expecting their fourth child together — Grammer’s eighth.
Photos published by People showed Grammer walking beside his wife in London, who’s wearing a flowy black dress while they walked through a park. They were joined by their three children, Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10 and James, 8.
The Frasier star and Walsh got married in February 2011 in New York City, following his divorce from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer, with whom he shares daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20.
Grammer is also dad to his daughter Spencer, 41, whom he shares with ex-wife Doreen Alderman, and daughter Greer, 33, with ex Barrie Buckner.
He previously spoke about how his work as an actor has helped him become a great father.
“My children—my young children, older children—the happiest I ever am is if they’re all in the same room together,” Grammer told Variety last June. “My work has allowed me to be able to do that. I’ve been given this great experience. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic—all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them.”
In the same interview, Grammer hinted that some of his children might want to follow in his footsteps in the entertainment industry.
Last May, Grammer told People that he’s been “playing catch up” with his older children.
He also said he’s trying to make sure his own kids learn from his past mistakes once they have children of their own.
