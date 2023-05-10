Menu

Entertainment

Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child at age 79, shares parenting wisdom

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 10:41 am
Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. View image in full screen
Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Robert De Niro is a new dad, for the seventh time, at age 79.

The Oscar-winning actor revealed that he’s welcomed a new child into the world in a Monday interview with ET Canada, promoting his appropriately named film About My Father.

When De Niro was asked in the interview about being a dad to six kids, he piped up with a correction.

“Seven, actually,” he said. “I just had a baby.”

It’s unclear who the mother of his seventh child is, though numerous outlets have speculated that it could be Tiffany Chen, a professional martial artist. The pair has never publicly confirmed a relationship after first sparking dating rumours in 2021.

The Godfather actor shared some of his experiences with fatherhood, saying he doesn’t think he’s a “cool dad.”

“You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her,” he said. “I adore her, but you know.”

De Niro added that there will likely be more adolescent angst in his life with baby number seven.

“And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is,” he said.

The Taxi Driver star has been married twice and is also a grandfather. He said he prefers a loving approach to parenting, but acknowledged he has to be “stern about stuff” when necessary.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But you just have no choice,” he shared. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can’t.”

In a separate interview with Access Hollywood Tuesday, De Niro noted that parenting can be “scary,” but “you do your best.”

“Sometimes, I don’t think people really know what being a good father is,” he said. “Well, you know you have a responsibility but look, it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement.”

De Niro’s oldest child is 51 years old — his adopted daughter Drena, whom he shares with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. De Niro and Abbott were married from 1976 to 1988, and also share a son together, 46-year-old Raphael.

In 1995, De Niro welcomed twin sons, Aaron and Julian, now both 27, with long-time girlfriend Toukie Smith.

The two-time Oscar winner was also married to Grace Hightower before they split in 2018. Together, they co-parent son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11.

