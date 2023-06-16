Al Pacino, 83, welcomes baby boy with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Send this page to someone via email

Al Pacino has welcomed his newest child into the world.

The 83-year-old actor’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29, gave birth to a baby boy named Roman Pacino this month, according to a statement from the couple’s representatives.

Roman is Pacino’s fourth child, and his first with Alfallah.

A representative for Pacino confirmed the news of Alfallah’s pregnancy last month.

The Oscar winner already has three adult children. His oldest daughter, 33-year-old Julie Pacino, is from his previous relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant. His other two children, 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton Pacino, are from his relationship with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah, who works as a film producer, have been publicly linked since April 2022. TMZ reported she’s also previously dated Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger — who, in 2016, became an eight-time father at age 73.

Pacino is best known for starring in The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Scarface and The Irishman.

He’s not the only Hollywood actor above retirement age to recently announce becoming a father.

Robert De Niro, also Pacino’s close friend, told ET Canada this month that he just had his seventh child at 79 years old.

The new children of both high-profile actors have sparked fierce online debate about the acceptability of having children so late in life.