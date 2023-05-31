Menu

Entertainment

Al Pacino, 83, and girlfriend Noor Alfallah expecting 1st baby together

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 10:00 am
A split photo. On the left is Al Pacino. On the right is Noor Alfallah. View image in full screen
FILE - Representatives for actor Al Pacino have confirmed that he is expecting his fourth child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images and SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting their first child together.

A representative for Pacino, 83, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Alfallah, 29, is eight months pregnant.

TMZ was first to break the story and claimed Pacino and Alfallah have been linked since April 2022. The outlet reported she’s also previously dated Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger — who, in 2016, became an eight-time father at age 73.

Pacino already has three adult children. His oldest daughter, 33-year-old Julie Pacino, is from his previous relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant. His other two children, 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton Pacino, are from his relationship with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino is best known for starring in The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Scarface and The Irishman. 

He’s not the only Hollywood actor above the “traditional age” to recently announce becoming a father.

Robert De Niro, also a close friend to Pacino, told ET Canada this month that he just had his seventh child at 79 years old.

